Ben Roethlisberger, Le’Veon Bell back for full practice

The Steelers haven’t expressed any concern about quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s status for Sunday being at risk as a result of the foot injury he suffered late in last weekend’s win over the Dolphins, but they had him take Wednesday as a rest day to be sure that all was well.

Roethlisberger’s time off came to an end on Thursday. He was back to work as a full participant as the Steelers continued working to prepare for their trip to Kansas City for the divisional round of the playoffs. Running back Le’Veon Bell returned to the field after getting Wednesday off as well, leaving tight end Ladarius Green as the only notable member of the offense not practicing.

On the defensive side, defensive end Stephon Tuitt, safety Sean Davis and linebacker Vince Williams were all full participants. Tuitt and Davis were limited on Wednesday while Williams didn’t participate at all.

Linebacker Bud Dupree was listed as limited with a shin injury after not appearing on Wednesday’s injury report.