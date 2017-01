Bills adding Juan Castillo to coaching staff

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 12, 2017, 4:16 PM EST

New Bills coach Sean McDermott is already working to assemble a staff.

According to Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun, veteran assistant Juan Castillo is going to Buffalo as their offensive line coach/run game coordinator.

Castillo actually succeeded McDermott as defensive coordinator with the Eagles in 2011, though Castillo’s coaching background was primarily¬†on offense.

That experiment lasted two years, and he’s been with the Ravens ever since, but may have become expendable with the arrival of Greg Roman.