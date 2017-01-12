Bills adding Juan Castillo to coaching staff

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 12, 2017, 4:16 PM EST

New Bills coach Sean McDermott is already working to assemble a staff.

According to Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun, veteran assistant Juan Castillo is going to Buffalo as their offensive line coach/run game coordinator.

Castillo actually succeeded McDermott as defensive coordinator with the Eagles in 2011, though Castillo’s coaching background was primarily on offense.

That experiment lasted two years, and he’s been with the Ravens ever since, but may have become expendable with the arrival of Greg Roman.