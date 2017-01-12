Bob Quinn: Lame duck year for Jim Caldwell “nothing that we need to avoid”

Posted by Josh Alper on January 12, 2017, 5:08 PM EST

The Lions decided to keep Jim Caldwell on for a fourth season as the team’s head coach before last Saturday’s playoff loss to the Seahawks, but there hasn’t been any contract extension that would provide Caldwell security beyond the 2017 season.

Caldwell didn’t want to discuss the possibility of an extension earlier this week, saying that he would “look for ways that we can improve our team” in the near future. On Thursday, Lions General Manager Bob Quinn was asked about the possibility of a new deal and said that having Caldwell coaching in the final year of his contract is “nothing that we need to avoid.”

Quinn was hired with Caldwell already on the job and the G.M. said he “really enjoyed working with him” in their first year together with the team.

“I really believe in his approach to managing the team, how he practices the team, how he maintains the health of the team,” Quinn said, via the Detroit Free Press. “So, listen, winning nine games is good. It’s not good enough. But I felt really comfortable with the way things went this year. I’m looking forward to 2017 with Jim.”

Quinn called the team’s season-ending four-game losing streak “eye-opening.” Whether that will impact extension talks is something only Quinn and the Lions can say, but another slide like that probably won’t help Caldwell’s chances of seeing Year Five in Detroit.