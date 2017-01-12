Broncos center Matt Paradis has first of two hip surgeries

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 12, 2017, 9:37 AM EST

Center Matt Paradis has been one of the Broncos’ most durable and consistent players, but he needed some work to try to stay that way.

According to Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post, Paradis had arthroscopic surgery on his right hip Tuesday, and he’s going to have surgery on the left one in three weeks.

“He didn’t need microfracture surgery, which was a positive,” agent Brian McLaughlin said. “Matt missed a lot of practice reps this year and he seemed to do OK with the limited amount of practice time and the pain and setbacks that his hips caused. I think if anyone can miss reps from a practice standpoint and not skip a beat, it’s probably Matt.”

Paradis has played every offensive snap the last two seasons, but usually only practiced one day a week. He’s expected to recover in time for the regular season.