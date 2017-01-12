Broncos plan open competition between Trevor Siemian, Paxton Lynch

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 12, 2017, 3:46 PM EST

The Broncos don’t know the identity of their starting quarterback and won’t until the preseason.

That’s the word from new Broncos head coach Vance Joseph, who said today at his introductory press conference that he plans an open competition between incumbent starter Trevor Siemian and 2016 first-round pick Paxton Lynch.

Joseph, who was an option quarterback at Colorado before moving to defensive back for his two-year NFL career, also said a fast-paced offense is the kind of offense he favors.

“An offense with swagger,” Joseph said. “I want an offense attacking. I want it up-tempo.”

Both Siemian and Lynch will get the opportunity to prove that they can run that kind of offense. Siemian was effective at times in his first year as a starter in 2016, but he struggled in the two late-season losses that eliminated the broncos from playoff contention. Lynch started two games when Siemian was injured and showed some promise but also showed he has a lot to learn. There’s no sure thing at the quarterback position in Denver, which is why they’ll both have to compete.