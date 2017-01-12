Buccaneers extend contract of defensive coordinator Mike Smith

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 12, 2017, 6:57 PM EST

Buccaneers defensive coordinator Mike Smith was a candidate for the head-coaching vacancies of the Jaguars and Chargers. But instead he’ll be staying in Tampa.

The Bucs have extended Smith’s contract and he is committed to the team for the coming season, according to multiple reports.

Smith did not get the Jaguars job when the team decided to keep interim head coach Doug Marrone in place. He was still reportedly in the mix for the Chargers job as recently as today, but he’s no longer a candidate there.

The 57-year-old Smith spent seven seasons as the head coach of the Falcons and five seasons as defensive coordinator of the Jaguars before that. He just finished his first year as defensive coordinator of the Buccaneers.