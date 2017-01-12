 Skip to content

Buccaneers extend contract of defensive coordinator Mike Smith

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 12, 2017, 6:57 PM EST
ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 11: Team Owner Arthur Blank of the Atlanta Falcons and Mike Smith, defensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers converse during pregame warmups at Georgia Dome on September 11, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Getty Images

Buccaneers defensive coordinator Mike Smith was a candidate for the head-coaching vacancies of the Jaguars and Chargers. But instead he’ll be staying in Tampa.

The Bucs have extended Smith’s contract and he is committed to the team for the coming season, according to multiple reports.

Smith did not get the Jaguars job when the team decided to keep interim head coach Doug Marrone in place. He was still reportedly in the mix for the Chargers job as recently as today, but he’s no longer a candidate there.

The 57-year-old Smith spent seven seasons as the head coach of the Falcons and five seasons as defensive coordinator of the Jaguars before that. He just finished his first year as defensive coordinator of the Buccaneers.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Home, Rumor Mill, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 Responses to “Buccaneers extend contract of defensive coordinator Mike Smith”
  1. buccaboo says: Jan 12, 2017 7:05 PM

    EXCELLENT!!!

  2. bucball4life says: Jan 12, 2017 7:07 PM

    Great news!,,, I think we will be a defensive force as long as he is in Tampa…

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!