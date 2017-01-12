 Skip to content

Bud Dupree says he was fined for hit on Matt Moore

Posted by Josh Alper on January 12, 2017, 1:53 PM EST
PITTSBURGH, PA - JANUARY 08: Matt Moore #8 of the Miami Dolphins attempts a pass while under pressure from Bud Dupree #48 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first quarter during the Wild Card Playoff game at Heinz Field on January 8, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images) Getty Images

The NFL and NFLPA are each looking into the way the concussion protocol was followed after Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore took a huge hit from Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree during last Sunday’s playoff game between the teams.

Moore missed one play before being reinserted into the lineup, raising questions about how thoroughly he was examined before being cleared to return. There’s no word on the findings of those investigations, but one league review has apparently been completed.

Dupree said, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, that he has been fined as a result of the hit, which drew a flag for roughing the passer during the game. Dupree said he wasn’t sure of the amount of the fine — the NFL’s fine schedule calls for a minimum fine of $18,231 for a first roughing the passer offense — but that he plans to appeal it.

Moore played out the rest of the game and said after the game that he “got smoked,” but felt confident that he did not sustain a concussion.

UPDATE 2:01 p.m. ET: Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the fine is the standard $18,231.

3 Responses to “Bud Dupree says he was fined for hit on Matt Moore”
  1. citizenstrange says: Jan 12, 2017 1:55 PM

    I guess they will ALWAYS call that now (except of course if someone hits Big Ben, then “they are just trying to tackle him”) but that was clearly not headhunting. Just a good strong hit.

  2. daburgher says: Jan 12, 2017 1:57 PM

    what a great football hit! go to sleep moore!!

  3. jjb0811 says: Jan 12, 2017 1:58 PM

    Crap fine. He was out of the pocket & Dupree didn’t take more than 2 steps. People get hurt in the league. Fine the docs for not doing anything more than sitting the QB 1 play!

