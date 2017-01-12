 Skip to content

C.J. Prosise will be a game-time decision for Seahawks

Posted by Josh Alper on January 12, 2017, 5:36 PM EST
SEATTLE, WA - SEPTEMBER 11: Running back C.J. Prosise #22 of the Seattle Seahawks rushes against the Miami Dolphins in the first half at CenturyLink Field on September 11, 2016 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

The Seahawks got running back C.J. Prosise back on the practice field this week, but the decision about whether he’s ready to return to game action after fracturing his scapula will wait a little longer.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said on Thursday that a decision about whether Prosise will return to the lineup will extend until the team is going through their pregame routine in Atlanta on Saturday.

“He made it through practice all this week,” Carroll said, via Sheil Kapadia of ESPN.com. “We’ll just take it day to day and take it to the stadium and see how it goes. He’s regaining his confidence to get going again.”

Prosise is the only real question mark on the injury front for the Seahawks as they head into the divisional round.

1 Response to “C.J. Prosise will be a game-time decision for Seahawks”
  1. fanofthegame77 says: Jan 12, 2017 5:54 PM

    I hope he can play. Seems to me he opens up our offense. We unfortunatly have a few injury prone guys right now that we can’t expect to make 16+ plus games.

  2. seatownballers says: Jan 12, 2017 6:00 PM

    We need him. Plus the occasional miracle non call
    Go hawks

