C.J. Prosise will be a game-time decision for Seahawks

Posted by Josh Alper on January 12, 2017, 5:36 PM EST

The Seahawks got running back C.J. Prosise back on the practice field this week, but the decision about whether he’s ready to return to game action after fracturing his scapula will wait a little longer.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said on Thursday that a decision about whether Prosise will return to the lineup will extend until the team is going through their pregame routine in Atlanta on Saturday.

“He made it through practice all this week,” Carroll said, via Sheil Kapadia of ESPN.com. “We’ll just take it day to day and take it to the stadium and see how it goes. He’s regaining his confidence to get going again.”

Prosise is the only real question mark on the injury front for the Seahawks as they head into the divisional round.