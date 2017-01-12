Chargers need to go big with their coaching hire

Posted by Mike Florio on January 12, 2017, 6:53 PM EST

The “Fight for L.A.” is, primarily, a competition between the Chargers and Rams for the hearts, minds, and wallets of Los Angeles. And now that the Rams have opted to hire Sean McVay to become the team’s next head coach, the burden falls to the Chargers to find someone who can bolster the image and expectations for a team that will be trying to hold its own in the quest for Southern California customers.

That’s ultimately what both teams are doing. Sure, they’ll say they want to win a championship. Any NFL team, however, that defines success solely on that basis is setting itself up for disappointment. For both franchises, financial success becomes the more important objective.

While it will happen with winning, both need to find a way to make it happen without winning yet. So they need to get people to believe that the wins will come. Or at least to distract them with shiny objects while they grope in the dark for victories.

Regardless of the candidates initially compiled, the Chargers now need to go back to square one and ask themselves, “What will it take to one-up the Rams?”

Is it Jon Gruden? Is it Nick Saban? Is it Jim Harbaugh? (He’s said he’s staying at Michigan, but there’s surely a number between $10 million and $20 million per year that will get his attention.)

As current assistant coaches go, it almost needs to be Kyle Shanahan or Josh McDaniels, at a minimum. Neither, however, was on the initial list of Chargers candidates.

While it would be very expensive to land an A-list coach, it’s the kind of investment that the Chargers need to make in order to compete properly in L.A., not just with the Rams but with all of the other things that can occupy the time and attention of folks who will be relied upon to embrace a team that, based on its performance in recent years, doesn’t inherently provide many reasons for excitement.

The mistake would be to assume that they can get by with their prior approach. Everything changes now that the Chargers are moving to L.A., and paying for a high-end coach is no more a cost of doing business than the relocation fee or the moving expenses.