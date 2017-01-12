 Skip to content

Chargers set to hire Anthony Lynn as head coach

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 12, 2017, 8:03 PM EST
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JANUARY 01: Head coach Anthony Lynn of the Buffalo Bills works the sidelines against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 1, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Chargers have their new home in Los Angeles, and now they are closing in on their new coach.

Anthony Lynn has been identified as the team’s choice and is now working on a contract, according to multiple reports.

Lynn spent the last two seasons as a running backs coach and offensive coordinator in Buffalo, and he ended last season as the interim head coach after Rex Ryan was fired. He has previously served on the staff of the Jets, Browns, Cowboys, Jaguars and Broncos, and he played running back for the Broncos and 49ers in the 1990s.

In Los Angeles, Lynn takes over a team in transition, both in the sense that the franchise is relocating, and in the sense that the Chargers are coming off three straight seasons out of the playoffs, and the firing of coach Mike McCoy.

Assuming the Lynn deal gets done, there will be only one head-coaching vacancy in the NFL, with the 49ers job still open.

11 Responses to “Chargers set to hire Anthony Lynn as head coach”
  1. yourunclerico says: Jan 12, 2017 8:05 PM

    this is the rooney rule going to the next level! Patricia is a much better candidate – so lets hire the guy from buffalo that sucks!
    Great job spanos!

  2. pioniere says: Jan 12, 2017 8:06 PM

    Good luck to A Lynn. He’s going to need all of it.

  3. sdboltaction says: Jan 12, 2017 8:06 PM

    What a joke. Shouldn’t expect anything else.

  4. xsorethumbx says: Jan 12, 2017 8:09 PM

    good tickets still available to ALL game . come see your favorite team play the chargers.

  5. irimz says: Jan 12, 2017 8:10 PM

    Will they introduce him with a LA Dodger cap at his press conference? lol

  6. lightninglucci says: Jan 12, 2017 8:12 PM

    I’ve been begging for a defensive-minded coach forever now. Man, this team is consistent on the disappointment.

  7. nic3roc0123 says: Jan 12, 2017 8:14 PM

    I’m not even a Chargers fan and I dislike Spanos EXTREMELY. Wasted Philip Rivers career, the hiring of AJ smith, the Marty firing, and moved the team away from a loyal fan base.

    I know how it feels to have a bad owner Bolts fans, I deal with Woody Johnson, there should be qualifications to buying an NFL team.

  8. 3menandablog says: Jan 12, 2017 8:14 PM

    You move to a city that doesn’t want you and immediately hire a coach not in demand?

    That is so Chargers. So cheap.

    Just sell the team. 30 years have proven you’re not good at this.

  9. kevster02 says: Jan 12, 2017 8:14 PM

    Glad to know Chargers are still cheap even in LA

  10. realfootballfan says: Jan 12, 2017 8:18 PM

    I was on board with Buffalo going the direction of a Jim Johnson disciple since that form of defense gave Brady problems in his first Super Bowl loss. Then, the reports emerged of McDermott bringing Leslie Frazier with him, and now Lynn and Gus Bradley, who is supposedly his DC choice, look a whole lot more appealing.

  11. TheAfterParty says: Jan 12, 2017 8:20 PM

    Gotta hand it to Lynn..RB coach to offense coordinator to full fledged head coach. Thats a pretty sweet rise to the top.

