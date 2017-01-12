Chargers set to hire Anthony Lynn as head coach

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 12, 2017, 8:03 PM EST

The Chargers have their new home in Los Angeles, and now they are closing in on their new coach.

Anthony Lynn has been identified as the team’s choice and is now working on a contract, according to multiple reports.

Lynn spent the last two seasons as a running backs coach and offensive coordinator in Buffalo, and he ended last season as the interim head coach after Rex Ryan was fired. He has previously served on the staff of the Jets, Browns, Cowboys, Jaguars and Broncos, and he played running back for the Broncos and 49ers in the 1990s.

In Los Angeles, Lynn takes over a team in transition, both in the sense that the franchise is relocating, and in the sense that the Chargers are coming off three straight seasons out of the playoffs, and the firing of coach Mike McCoy.

Assuming the Lynn deal gets done, there will be only one head-coaching vacancy in the NFL, with the 49ers job still open.