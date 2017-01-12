Chargers unveil a new logo

After news broke on Wednesday night that the Chargers would be moving to Los Angeles, there was a report that their shift up the California coast could also include a rebranding that encompasses logos, uniforms and even the name of the team.
The move to Los Angeles became official on Thursday with a letter from owner Dean Spanos and some rebranding is also going on. The team’s Twitter page now reads “Los Angeles Chargers” and features a new logo that can be seen at the right-hand side of this page.
Those familiar with Major League Baseball will likely notice the similarities to the color scheme and lettering used by the Los Angeles Dodgers in their logo.
Blue and white were also the main colors used by the Rams early in their first stint as a Los Angeles-based franchise. There’s been talk about a change in uniforms for the Rams as well, although it isn’t expected to happen until 2019 and the Rams have other options if they want to take a page from their history books.
I’m just trying to figure out why not go to a state that doesn’t have state tax? Lol
Right because it’s not like they don’t already have the sweetest jerseys and helmets in football (arguably.)
I’m a designer, this logo is MS clip art quality.
Chargers will be bankrupt and looking to relocate in 5 years. LA won’t support two teams. Just horrible!
I hear St Louis needs a team…
This looks like some kind of Pop Warner logo. Not something a professional, multi-billion dollar operation would choose to identify their brand with. Just awful.
They should have kept the Bolt logo. This looks really lame. They should use the LA Express uniforms of the USFL over this lame attempt at a re-design.
The franchise is not a joke, but the owners are. There is a difference. You grow up loving a team and supporting it and a billionaire like Alex Spanos buys your team. You have no control over who owns it and the stupid/greedy decisions they make, but they are still your team. It sucks, it really sucks.
So dumb. Sorry but I dont see the Rams or any other team bringing in the crowds to LA games. The NFL should bring back the Raiders if they want any success in this market.
LA Bolts would be better… but sad to see this is happening. Around 1994 the Patriots came within inches of moving to St. Louis, and then (ugh) Hartford – all it took was an owner with a plan. Unless I am mistaken, Gillette stadium didn’t cost the taxpayers anything but some road improvements in the area. It’s too bad Spanos won’t sell the team to someone with a functioning brain. I feel really bad for the loyal Chargers fans, this sucks.
They should change their name to the LA Clippers, that way everyone knows for sure that they’re just another team in LA that nobody cares about.
Where else could have the Chargers moved?
-San Antonio – Houston and Dallas would probably challenge this and I don’t think they would lose the challenge.
-St Louis – Unless they are serious about renovating the dome or build a new stadium, I don’t the Chargers would have moved there. I don’t think the league would have liked it or would have supported from all the debacle between the Rams and the city.
-Las Vegas – Raiders are more than likely to move in so LV is out of the question.
I would think Alabama could support an NFL team but I don’t see any other market for an NFL team.
I’m also glad for the city of San Diego that they did not budge in building a stadium. Let the Chargers build their own. Stop the welfare for millionaires.
With their half-butt attempt of staying in SD (give us a $1,800,000,000 stadium or we’re moving) and not even trying to work with the city at the current site, it seems this has been the Chargers end goal for a long time.
LA Clippers sounds pretty good. It’s already well-established as the minor league version of pro sports in LA.
This move is the worst pro sports business decision since Jack Kent Cooke wrote his will to allow somebody like Dan Snyder to buy the team.
This reminds me of that terrible logo the 49ers were going to use a few decades back in that it was so awful and the public outcry was so loud, they scrapped it.
However, I don’t think Spanos is that smart to listen to the masses.
The NFL makes like 10+ Billion in revenue every single year, if not more. Actually, probably more. I dont understand why they dont pay for the teams stadiums. Then the NFL can keep all the revenue from Parking, Food & Booze, and other events (such as concert, bowl games, Super Bowl’s, March madness, etc). Just seems tacky to move out of a market that would be ideal to host the Super Bowl.
California has 4 teams and Ohio has 2? That’s about 5 extra teams that should go to states that don’t have them
Had a classic uniform at one time with the powder blues … now this?
san diego “fans” should be a shamed of themselfs. they could of kept the team by giving mr spanos the very reasonable ammount of money he was asking for. sad that people seem to have lost there priorities. LA fans will protect the sheild