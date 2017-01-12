Chargers unveil a new logo

Posted by Josh Alper on January 12, 2017, 11:35 AM EST

After news broke on Wednesday night that the Chargers would be moving to Los Angeles, there was a report that their shift up the California coast could also include a rebranding that encompasses logos, uniforms and even the name of the team.

The move to Los Angeles became official on Thursday with a letter from owner Dean Spanos and some rebranding is also going on. The team’s Twitter page now reads “Los Angeles Chargers” and features a new logo that can be seen at the right-hand side of this page.

Those familiar with Major League Baseball will likely notice the similarities to the color scheme and lettering used by the Los Angeles Dodgers in their logo.

Blue and white were also the main colors used by the Rams early in their first stint as a Los Angeles-based franchise. There’s been talk about a change in uniforms for the Rams as well, although it isn’t expected to happen until 2019 and the Rams have other options if they want to take a page from their history books.