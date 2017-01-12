Charges against Joey Porter reduced

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 12, 2017, 2:35 PM EST

The Pittsburgh District Attorney has reduced charges against Steelers linebackers coach Joey Porter.

Per Ed Bouchette of the Pittsbugh Post-Gazette, Porter is now charged with disorderly conduct and public drunkenness, both summary charges. Summary charges are the most minor criminal offenses under Pennsylvania law.

Porter was originally charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct. He posted a $25,000 bond.

Porter was placed on leave by the Steelers following the incident, which occurred not far from the team’s headquarters a few hours after the Steelers beat the Dolphins last Sunday.

The Steelers play at Kansas City in the divisional round of the playoffs this Sunday.

Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin did not place a timeline on Porter’s leave when he discussed the matter earlier this week. Tomlin vowed that it would not be a distraction for the team but said Porter must understand that working in the NFL is a privilege.