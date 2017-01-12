Deshaun Watson undecided on Senior Bowl, will train with Jordan Palmer

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 12, 2017, 3:32 PM EST

Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson still has not decided if he’ll participate in the Senior Bowl in two weeks, the Clemson-centric website orangeandwhite.com reported Thursday.

Watson is a junior but has graduated from Clemson and is eligible to play in what’s annually the top postseason all-star game, Senior Bowl CEO Phil Savage said in a radio interview last week. If Watson does play he will be on the South team and spend the week being coached by the coaching staff of the Browns, who hold the No. 1 and No. 12 picks in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

The Bears’ coaching staff is coaching the North team. The Bears hold the No. 3 pick.

Watson said this week he feels it’s his time to play at the highest level. He had already declared his NFL intentions before leading Clemson to the national title.

Watson said he’s headed to California to train with ex-NFL quarterback Jordan Palmer in preparation for the draft.