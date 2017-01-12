Dolphins name Matt Burke as defensive coordinator

Posted by Josh Alper on January 12, 2017, 4:29 PM EST

Vance Joseph is the head coach in Denver and the Dolphins have a new defensive coordinator.

A day after Joseph agreed to take over the top job on the Broncos coaching staff, the Dolphins have announced that Matt Burke will take over Joseph’s previous role as the top coach on the defensive side of the ball in Miami.

Burke was the linebackers coach for the Dolphins in 2016, which was his first year with the team. He had the same job with the Bengals in 2013 and 2014 before coming to Adam Gase’s staff along with Joseph, who had also been an assistant in Cincinnati. Burke spent previous five seasons with the Lions and has also worked for the Titans.

Burke will be charged with helping to boost the production of a defense that finished the year 29th in yards allowed and 30th in rushing yards allowed. While that didn’t stop Miami from qualifying for the postseason this year, better work from the unit will increase the likelihood that playoff trips become a habit rather than a rarity in South Florida.