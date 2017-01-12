Eagles sign former Washington offensive lineman Josh LeRibeus

The Eagles needed offensive line depth all year, and are taking a flyer on a guy with some experience in their division.
Via Dave Zangaro of CSNPhilly.com, the Eagles have signed former Washington guard Josh LeRibeus and wide receiver Dom Williams to future contracts.
LeRibeus, a former third-round pick, started 12 games for Washington, but was out of the league after being released in final cuts last year. The 27-year-old has played in 28 games.
Williams, a former undrafted free agent from Washington State, was on San Diego’s practice squad last year.
As a close friend of the organization this signing is a camp body that is going to compete with the offensive linemen taken in this year’s draft
He was the worst. He struggled to stay in shape early in his career. He couldn’t cut it at guard, and his shotgun snaps were horrific at center. I’m sure the Eagles are paying him next to nothing, but he probably won’t make their roster.
can he catch or play CB?
He was the 71st pick in the 2012 draft, but that’s about 60 picks too high. He was projected as a 5th rounder. The ‘skins reached.
If Stoutland can’t coach him up, nobody can.