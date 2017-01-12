Eagles sign former Washington offensive lineman Josh LeRibeus

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 12, 2017, 8:31 AM EST

The Eagles needed offensive line depth all year, and are taking a flyer on a guy with some experience in their division.

Via Dave Zangaro of CSNPhilly.com, the Eagles have signed former Washington guard Josh LeRibeus and wide receiver Dom Williams to future contracts.

LeRibeus, a former third-round pick, started 12 games for Washington, but was out of the league after being released in final cuts last year. The 27-year-old has played in 28 games.

Williams, a former undrafted free agent from Washington State, was on San Diego’s practice squad last year.