Eli Manning buys new house in the Hamptons

Posted by Mike Florio on January 12, 2017, 7:58 PM EST

Giants quarterback Eli Manning has made plenty of money during his NFL career. He’s spending a large chunk of it on a new home in the Hamptons.

Via Newsday, Manning purchased a 7,000-square foot waterfront home in Quogue. The five-bedroom, four-bath house has nearly 7,000 square feet and sits on a 1.21-acre lot.

It may or may not have two solariums and/or horses named Snoopy and Prickly Pete.

“He’s been looking for a while,” Enzo Morabito of Douglas Elliman Real Estate told Newsday. “He’s been here forever. He’s been renting here for years and years and years.”

There’s far worse things that a guy can spend money on than real estate. And given Eli’s career earnings there’s a lot more where the $8.5 million came from.

Unless he’s been lying about his income.