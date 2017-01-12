“Fight for L.A.” becomes an appropriate slogan for Chargers

As the Chargers return to Los Angeles for the first time since 1960, their first season of existence, they’ve adopted a slogan: “Fight for L.A.”
It showed up in the letter from owner Dean Spanos announcing the move, and it’s the name of the website at which fans can make deposits on season tickets for the 2017 season at the 30,000-season StubHub Center.
It’s a phrase with multiple meanings, and the primary opponent in this new “Fight for L.A.” obviously becomes the other team in L.A. The other team in the stadium the Chargers will share. The other team that will be instantly trying to market the same product to the same community.
So some blatant pandering can’t hurt. And it invites the Rams to do something more tangible and strategic than simply show up.
Ultimately, the loser of the real “Fight for L.A.” will have a problem. They’ll become second fiddle in a town that perhaps isn’t big enough for two NFL franchises. If it gets bad enough, another relocation won’t be out of the question.
How funny will it be to see Spanos drop over a billion dollars in relocation fees when he could’ve built a nice stadium for 80% of that. Or, even better, to see Kroenke run out of the building in the house that he built haha. I’ll have my popcorn ready
Make LA Great Again
Snnnnnnnnnnnake Plisssskin!!!!
It doesn’t matter where they play. But I do know that when they play the Raiders, Raider nation will take over. The chargers have to be one of the most pathetic organizations with zero history of greatness. Good luck in LA, it almost seems like a desperate move to keep the Raiders out. Because we all know who really owns California football.
“Mr. McMahon” would be proud.
They never fought for SD
The Spanos family have to be the dumbest owners in the NFL.
If history is an indicator neither will be there long.
watch San Diego now build a stadium for the Raiders lol jk
Can’t wish enough bad things for the Spanos family and the Chargers org. Hope they fail and suffer in ever conceivable way.
Let them leave glad San Diego and the St Louis said no welfare for billionaires.
When I see pictures of Balboa Stadium in San Diego my heart goes out to the San Diego fans.
“Our ultimate goal is to bring L.A. a Super Bowl championship,”
Imagine being a die heard SD fan and reading this?
OUCH!
Sell the team Deano, do everyone including yourself a big favor.
Neither NFL franchise will be second fiddle. They’ll both be fourth or fifth fiddle to the Dodgers, Trojans, and Bruins. And they’ll drop another fiddle once the Lakers get glitzy again.
In due time this will change to “flight from L.A.” when they leave for another city.
It is my most irrelevant opinion that it should be a mandate of franchise ownership that you have pockets deep enough to be able to build your own stadium and never ever have to rely on taxpayer money. If as an owner , you can’t AFFORD OR OTHERWISE DON’T WANT TO ASSUME THE RISK of building and owning your teams stadium…
SELL THE TEAM TO SOMEONE WHO CAN!!!
doe22us says:
Jan 12, 2017 12:29 PM
Let them leave glad San Diego and the St Louis said no welfare for billionaires.
______
Let me guess. You’re not a Charger or Ram fan.
Remember in Jr High when you got in a fight with your best bud over who would get to ask some girl for a date. And then she never went out with either one of you?
Yeah, it’s like that.
LOL…most high school stadiums will accomodate 30,000, doesn’t sound like much of a fight!
From what I’ve read this morning about fans dumping jerseys, honking and flipping off the Charger facility, sounds like they will be starting from scratch and a position of irrelevancy. Might have been a good idea to do a market survey before killing the golden goose!
SD taxpayers will eventually cave, and the Chargers will be back in SD within 10 years. I mean the Chargers in LA are less relevant than the LA Sparks.
Should call the new stadium RamCharger field.
The Greater Los Angeles Metro Area has a larger population than 46 states in the union. LA can handle two teams, and this time there’s a new stadium they can play in. Rodger Goodell is a genius, a fine leader and defender of the shield.
Jan 12, 2017 12:28 PM
It doesn’t matter where they play. But I do know that when they play the Raiders, Raider nation will take over. The chargers have to be one of the most pathetic organizations with zero history of greatness. Good luck in LA, it almost seems like a desperate move to keep the Raiders out. Because we all know who really owns California football.
_____________________________________
Raider Homer. How many winning seasons has Oakland had in the past 14 years? Playoff wins? How many years of double digit losses (10). Head coaches (9), quarterbacks? Blacked out games” Tarped stadiums? Begging for new stadiums? Yeah, we know who owns CA football and it aint’t the Faiders!
THIS ISN’T ANY CITY. THIS IS LOS ANGELES.
LA IS PEOPLE AND PLACES AND PASSION AND PRIDE.
ANY RESPECT GIVEN, MUST BE EARNED.
YOU SHOW UP WITH A DREAM.
THEN WORK HARD TO MAKE IT COME TRUE.
SO, WE FIGHT.
EVERY PRACTICE.
EVERY PLAY.
EVERY SINGLE INCH.
ON EVERY FIELD.
IN EVERY NEIGHBORHOOD.
FOR ALL OF LA.
WE WEAR LA ON OUR CHEST.
WE FIGHT FOR IT WITH OUR HEART.
FIGHT FOR LA
____________________________
What a crock.
Spanos and the NFL has made a huge mistake. Nobody in LA wants the Chargers. They’ll be moving again within 5 years.. How can Spanos pay $650 Million to move to a market that doesn’t want him – but can’t come up with another $200 M or so to cover the shortfall for a new stadium in SD where they have a very solid fanbase..
Craziness….
I keep reading that Spanos’ play may be to maximize the franchise value before selling but how is being second fiddle in LA supposed to do that? It’s having a new stadium that adds lots of value to teams but he’s just going to be renting from Kroenke in LA. Extremely likely that any new owner might need to consider leaving LA as his very first move–that surely wouldn’t help Spanos get top dollar.
The title is Escape FROM LA not Escape TO LA.
Big difference. In 25 years when the lease is up, then it will be Escape FROM LA.
In Teddy We Trust says:
Jan 12, 2017 12:32 PM
doe22us says:
Jan 12, 2017 12:29 PM
Let them leave glad San Diego and the St Louis said no welfare for billionaires.
______
Let me guess. You’re not a Charger or Ram fan.
Used to be a Rams fan back in the day, but now just a football fan. If billionaires want their fancy stadiums they can build it themselves.
esorick says:
Jan 12, 2017 12:28 PM
It doesn’t matter where they play. But I do know that when they play the Raiders, Raider nation will take over. The chargers have to be one of the most pathetic organizations with zero history of greatness. Good luck in LA, it almost seems like a desperate move to keep the Raiders out. Because we all know who really owns California football.
———————–
USC?
It is my most irrelevant opinion that it should be a mandate of franchise ownership that you have pockets deep enough to be able to build your own stadium and never ever have to rely on taxpayer money. If as an owner , you can’t AFFORD OR OTHERWISE DON’T WANT TO ASSUME THE RISK of building and owning your teams stadium…
SELL THE TEAM TO SOMEONE WHO CAN!!!
——————————————————–
It should be a financial partnership between the owner and the NFL. If a town, city, county, municipality, whatever, wants to negotiate a sweetheart deal on some land for the stadium site as their contribution and have skin in the game, that’s cool……………but increasing taxes of any kind to subsidize billionaires is absolute lunacy.
San Antonio Super Chargers