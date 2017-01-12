 Skip to content

“Fight for L.A.” becomes an appropriate slogan for Chargers

Posted by Mike Florio on January 12, 2017, 12:20 PM EST
As the Chargers return to Los Angeles for the first time since 1960, their first season of existence, they’ve adopted a slogan: “Fight for L.A.”

It showed up in the letter from owner Dean Spanos announcing the move, and it’s the name of the website at which fans can make deposits on season tickets for the 2017 season at the 30,000-season StubHub Center.

The Chargers have applied “Fight for LA” to the “larger identity campaign . . . intended to convey the commitment of the Spanos family and entire Chargers organization to earn the respect and loyalty of Los Angeles football fans.” (And, of course, their money.)
“Our ultimate goal is to bring L.A. a Super Bowl championship,” Chargers president of football operations John Spanos said in the press release announcing the move. “When we say we will fight for L.A., this is the essence of our pledge. “

It’s a phrase with multiple meanings, and the primary opponent in this new “Fight for L.A.” obviously becomes the other team in L.A. The other team in the stadium the Chargers will share. The other team that will be instantly trying to market the same product to the same community.

So some blatant pandering can’t hurt. And it invites the Rams to do something more tangible and strategic than simply show up.

Ultimately, the loser of the real “Fight for L.A.” will have a problem. They’ll become second fiddle in a town that perhaps isn’t big enough for two NFL franchises. If it gets bad enough, another relocation won’t be out of the question.

  1. touchdownroddywhite says: Jan 12, 2017 12:24 PM

    How funny will it be to see Spanos drop over a billion dollars in relocation fees when he could’ve built a nice stadium for 80% of that. Or, even better, to see Kroenke run out of the building in the house that he built haha. I’ll have my popcorn ready

  2. mccarthyisamoron says: Jan 12, 2017 12:27 PM

    Make LA Great Again

  3. zillabeast says: Jan 12, 2017 12:28 PM

    Snnnnnnnnnnnake Plisssskin!!!!

  4. esorick says: Jan 12, 2017 12:28 PM

    It doesn’t matter where they play. But I do know that when they play the Raiders, Raider nation will take over. The chargers have to be one of the most pathetic organizations with zero history of greatness. Good luck in LA, it almost seems like a desperate move to keep the Raiders out. Because we all know who really owns California football.

  5. vontazemebro says: Jan 12, 2017 12:28 PM

    “Mr. McMahon” would be proud.

  6. correctingerrors says: Jan 12, 2017 12:28 PM

    They never fought for SD

  7. kane337 says: Jan 12, 2017 12:28 PM

    The Spanos family have to be the dumbest owners in the NFL.

  8. bobcrs says: Jan 12, 2017 12:28 PM

    If history is an indicator neither will be there long.

  9. Sharksman says: Jan 12, 2017 12:29 PM

    watch San Diego now build a stadium for the Raiders lol jk

  10. tacowrecker says: Jan 12, 2017 12:29 PM

    Can’t wish enough bad things for the Spanos family and the Chargers org. Hope they fail and suffer in ever conceivable way.

  11. doe22us says: Jan 12, 2017 12:29 PM

    Let them leave glad San Diego and the St Louis said no welfare for billionaires.

  12. eddiea25 says: Jan 12, 2017 12:29 PM

    When I see pictures of Balboa Stadium in San Diego my heart goes out to the San Diego fans.

  13. 72DolphinsStillUnmatched says: Jan 12, 2017 12:30 PM

    “Our ultimate goal is to bring L.A. a Super Bowl championship,”

    Imagine being a die heard SD fan and reading this?
    OUCH!
    Sell the team Deano, do everyone including yourself a big favor.

  14. In Teddy We Trust says: Jan 12, 2017 12:31 PM

    Neither NFL franchise will be second fiddle. They’ll both be fourth or fifth fiddle to the Dodgers, Trojans, and Bruins. And they’ll drop another fiddle once the Lakers get glitzy again.

  15. bzingha says: Jan 12, 2017 12:31 PM

    In due time this will change to “flight from L.A.” when they leave for another city.

  16. gisellichek says: Jan 12, 2017 12:32 PM

    It is my most irrelevant opinion that it should be a mandate of franchise ownership that you have pockets deep enough to be able to build your own stadium and never ever have to rely on taxpayer money. If as an owner , you can’t AFFORD OR OTHERWISE DON’T WANT TO ASSUME THE RISK of building and owning your teams stadium…

    SELL THE TEAM TO SOMEONE WHO CAN!!!

  17. In Teddy We Trust says: Jan 12, 2017 12:32 PM

    doe22us says:
    Jan 12, 2017 12:29 PM

    Let them leave glad San Diego and the St Louis said no welfare for billionaires.
    ______

    Let me guess. You’re not a Charger or Ram fan.

  18. jjackwagon says: Jan 12, 2017 12:32 PM

    Remember in Jr High when you got in a fight with your best bud over who would get to ask some girl for a date. And then she never went out with either one of you?

    Yeah, it’s like that.

  19. clssylssy says: Jan 12, 2017 12:33 PM

    LOL…most high school stadiums will accomodate 30,000, doesn’t sound like much of a fight!
    From what I’ve read this morning about fans dumping jerseys, honking and flipping off the Charger facility, sounds like they will be starting from scratch and a position of irrelevancy. Might have been a good idea to do a market survey before killing the golden goose!

  20. bucrightoff says: Jan 12, 2017 12:33 PM

    SD taxpayers will eventually cave, and the Chargers will be back in SD within 10 years. I mean the Chargers in LA are less relevant than the LA Sparks.

  21. billbrasky72 says: Jan 12, 2017 12:33 PM

    Should call the new stadium RamCharger field.

  22. reptar310 says: Jan 12, 2017 12:34 PM

    The Greater Los Angeles Metro Area has a larger population than 46 states in the union. LA can handle two teams, and this time there’s a new stadium they can play in. Rodger Goodell is a genius, a fine leader and defender of the shield.

  23. skinnylegspeytonmanning says: Jan 12, 2017 12:35 PM

    Jan 12, 2017 12:28 PM

    It doesn’t matter where they play. But I do know that when they play the Raiders, Raider nation will take over. The chargers have to be one of the most pathetic organizations with zero history of greatness. Good luck in LA, it almost seems like a desperate move to keep the Raiders out. Because we all know who really owns California football.
    _____________________________________
    Raider Homer. How many winning seasons has Oakland had in the past 14 years? Playoff wins? How many years of double digit losses (10). Head coaches (9), quarterbacks? Blacked out games” Tarped stadiums? Begging for new stadiums? Yeah, we know who owns CA football and it aint’t the Faiders!

  24. dasmol says: Jan 12, 2017 12:36 PM

    THIS ISN’T ANY CITY. THIS IS LOS ANGELES.

    LA IS PEOPLE AND PLACES AND PASSION AND PRIDE.
    ANY RESPECT GIVEN, MUST BE EARNED.

    YOU SHOW UP WITH A DREAM.
    THEN WORK HARD TO MAKE IT COME TRUE.

    SO, WE FIGHT.
    EVERY PRACTICE.
    EVERY PLAY.
    EVERY SINGLE INCH.
    ON EVERY FIELD.
    IN EVERY NEIGHBORHOOD.
    FOR ALL OF LA.

    WE WEAR LA ON OUR CHEST.
    WE FIGHT FOR IT WITH OUR HEART.

    FIGHT FOR LA
    ____________________________

    What a crock.

  25. raidercode says: Jan 12, 2017 12:36 PM

    Spanos and the NFL has made a huge mistake. Nobody in LA wants the Chargers. They’ll be moving again within 5 years.. How can Spanos pay $650 Million to move to a market that doesn’t want him – but can’t come up with another $200 M or so to cover the shortfall for a new stadium in SD where they have a very solid fanbase..

    Craziness….

  26. mogogo1 says: Jan 12, 2017 12:38 PM

    I keep reading that Spanos’ play may be to maximize the franchise value before selling but how is being second fiddle in LA supposed to do that? It’s having a new stadium that adds lots of value to teams but he’s just going to be renting from Kroenke in LA. Extremely likely that any new owner might need to consider leaving LA as his very first move–that surely wouldn’t help Spanos get top dollar.

  27. factschecker says: Jan 12, 2017 12:40 PM

    The title is Escape FROM LA not Escape TO LA.

    Big difference. In 25 years when the lease is up, then it will be Escape FROM LA.

  28. doe22us says: Jan 12, 2017 12:42 PM

    In Teddy We Trust says:
    Jan 12, 2017 12:32 PM
    doe22us says:
    Jan 12, 2017 12:29 PM

    Let them leave glad San Diego and the St Louis said no welfare for billionaires.
    ______

    Let me guess. You’re not a Charger or Ram fan.

    Used to be a Rams fan back in the day, but now just a football fan. If billionaires want their fancy stadiums they can build it themselves.

  29. mmack66 says: Jan 12, 2017 12:44 PM

    esorick says:
    Jan 12, 2017 12:28 PM

    It doesn’t matter where they play. But I do know that when they play the Raiders, Raider nation will take over. The chargers have to be one of the most pathetic organizations with zero history of greatness. Good luck in LA, it almost seems like a desperate move to keep the Raiders out. Because we all know who really owns California football.
    ———————–

    USC?

  30. xpensivewinos says: Jan 12, 2017 12:46 PM

    It is my most irrelevant opinion that it should be a mandate of franchise ownership that you have pockets deep enough to be able to build your own stadium and never ever have to rely on taxpayer money. If as an owner , you can’t AFFORD OR OTHERWISE DON’T WANT TO ASSUME THE RISK of building and owning your teams stadium…

    SELL THE TEAM TO SOMEONE WHO CAN!!!
    ——————————————————–
    It should be a financial partnership between the owner and the NFL. If a town, city, county, municipality, whatever, wants to negotiate a sweetheart deal on some land for the stadium site as their contribution and have skin in the game, that’s cool……………but increasing taxes of any kind to subsidize billionaires is absolute lunacy.

  31. 6jaws9 says: Jan 12, 2017 12:48 PM

    San Antonio Super Chargers

