Goodell: The Chargers “worked tirelessly” on new San Diego stadium, tried to stay

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 12, 2017, 12:37 PM EST
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 05: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during a press conference prior to Super Bowl 50 at the Moscone Center West on February 5, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images) Getty Images

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement Thursday regarding the Chargers’ move to Los Angeles.

The entire statement is below…

“For more than a decade, the San Diego Chargers have worked diligently toward finding a local stadium solution, which all sides agreed was required. These efforts took on added intensity in the last two years. A year ago, NFL owners granted the Chargers an option to move to Los Angeles. Rather than immediately exercising that option, the team spent the past year continuing to work on finding a stadium solution in San Diego.

“The Chargers worked tirelessly this past year with local officials and community leaders on a ballot initiative that fell short on election day. That work – and the years of effort that preceded it – reflects our strongly held belief we always should do everything we can to keep a franchise in its community. That’s why we have a deliberate and thoughtful process for making these decisions.

“Relocation is painful for teams and communities. It is especially painful for fans, and the fans in San Diego have given the Chargers strong and loyal support for more than 50 years, which makes it even more disappointing that we could not solve the stadium issue. As difficult as the news is for Charger fans, I know Dean Spanos and his family did everything they could to try to find a viable solution in San Diego.”

  1. raidercode says: Jan 12, 2017 12:39 PM

    That’s such BS. This is all about greed. Chargers will lose big on this and they absolutely deserve it.

  2. Grugenhagen says: Jan 12, 2017 12:39 PM

    Ladies and gentlemen, your tone deaf commissioner.

  3. blitzinc43 says: Jan 12, 2017 12:40 PM

    As a close friend of the organization this character’s time expired long before his deflategate fiasco

  4. citizenstrange says: Jan 12, 2017 12:41 PM

    Why … we did everything possible to stay in San Diego short of spending one penny of our own money.

  5. skoobyfl says: Jan 12, 2017 12:41 PM

    NFL moving it’s product to greener pastures is sickening, they tried with Buffalo as well but failed (Bon Jovi tears). Keep tossing fans away and kneeling, see what you get.

  6. bullcharger says: Jan 12, 2017 12:41 PM

    Is that why the new logo is out already? They worked so hard to stay they got all their new LA marketing done and dusted?

  7. jjackwagon says: Jan 12, 2017 12:42 PM

    The easiest way to tell if Rog is lying is to see if his lips are moving.

  8. Kim Jong Goodell says: Jan 12, 2017 12:42 PM

    Add the Chargers fans to the list of fans that will now acknowledge that Goodell is a lying sack of excrement.

    So we have fans of:
    Patriots
    Saints
    Cowboys
    Redskins
    Chiefs
    Patriots again
    And now Chargers

    You can add the people of St. Louis. Though they don’t have a team

  9. kane337 says: Jan 12, 2017 12:42 PM

    They worked tirelessly? C’mon man, they with the support of the NFL could have built a cheaper stadium without taxpayer funding. GTFOH with those lies.

  10. delpiero1980 says: Jan 12, 2017 12:42 PM

    This whole mess started with Alex Spanos who said “no” to a new stadium back in the mid-90s and decided expand the Murph instead only to ask for a new stadium 4 years later.
    The Spanos have to be one of the worst owners in the history of the NFL.

  11. vonmillertime says: Jan 12, 2017 12:42 PM

    What a stupid idea. Two teams in LA? With the Raiders and 9ers just down the road?

    At least now when my Broncos play them we won’t have to worry about the Chargers having any sort of home field advantage.

  12. westcoastbillsfan says: Jan 12, 2017 12:43 PM

    Kind of reminds me of: “I did not have sex with that woman…”

    …whatever makes you sleep at night Roger…

  13. skinnylegspeytonmanning says: Jan 12, 2017 12:43 PM

    So as usual Fan Boys, it’s all Goodell’s fault? LOL!

  14. purplekoolaid1 says: Jan 12, 2017 12:43 PM

    Goodell has now hit rock bottom and can be officially classified as a pathological liar. He is now fully believing the words that come out of his mouth. What a joke.

  15. bondlake says: Jan 12, 2017 12:43 PM

    I am SO sick of Roger Goodell.

    NFL fans need to boycott games until he is given the boot.

  16. deadontoilet says: Jan 12, 2017 12:44 PM

    It’ll be like Seattle Supersonics fans all over again – “whaaaa, conspiracy, whaaaa, we lost our team….”

    Pass the stadium initiative, keep your team. Simple as that.

    Yes, it sucks that professional sports franchises get such huge tax incentives, the fact is, if your city doesn’t do it, another city will, for the perceived benefits of having a team.

  17. philtration says: Jan 12, 2017 12:44 PM

    Bite me you pompous jag off.

  18. ctiggs says: Jan 12, 2017 12:44 PM

    #Nobodyhasitbetter

  19. reptar310 says: Jan 12, 2017 12:45 PM

    Goodell is the greatest commissioner in NFL history. Haters are gonna hate, but money doesn’t lie. If it don’t make dollars it don’t make sense.

  20. napavalleyshaun says: Jan 12, 2017 12:46 PM

    Dominguez Hills Chargers

  21. chuckshontaspads says: Jan 12, 2017 12:47 PM

    Vile serial liar.

  22. adrianbeatason says: Jan 12, 2017 12:47 PM

    “We worked tirelessly to extract as much money from the tax payers as possible.”

    The owners probably use enough loop holes and offshore tax havens such that, proportionally, they pay less taxes than their blue-collar fans.

    They can go to hell.

  23. viesczyd says: Jan 12, 2017 12:49 PM

    Roger, and the NFL in general, just exudes Douche Bag Deluxe.

    Billionaires making the public pay to build the arenas for the billionaire’s teams to play in and then require said public pay to go see those same teams? Fark that.

    San Diego is better off w/o them.

  24. In Teddy We Trust says: Jan 12, 2017 12:49 PM

    I hate to see a team move but the whining is ridiculous. The NFL isn’t a charity. The owners invested in their teams to make money, not to make the local fans happy. If the local market wants the benefits of having an NFL team, it should pony up some dough. How can you blame an owner for taking a much better deal somewhere else? Yes, it’s greedy for a billionaire to want to make more money elsewhere, but at least recognize your own greed in wanting the billionaire to sacrifice that money just because you want what you want.

  25. polegojim says: Jan 12, 2017 12:51 PM

    GREED??? GREED??? Cmon man, get with it.

    NOTHING IS FREE. A City’s contribution toward a stadium is its investment in its OWN revenue.

    You want the owners to foot the entire bill… and the City makes MILLIONS for FREE???

    Hey man, sign me up for that too!!!

  26. dawgturd says: Jan 12, 2017 12:52 PM

    Well if goodell says it it must be true….Oh wait….

  27. icanspeel says: Jan 12, 2017 12:53 PM

    That is BS, when they were doing the stadium ballot which failed they only wanted 1 location and refused to work out an agreement for a stadium at the location of the current stadium.

    NFL’s greed is going to catch up to them and with ratings already declining it is on a downward trend.

  28. bucrightoff says: Jan 12, 2017 12:53 PM

    Goodell’s legacy is teams moving and NFL office generated fake controversies. And somehow making people think fondly of someone like David Stern.

