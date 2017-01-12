Goodell: The Chargers “worked tirelessly” on new San Diego stadium, tried to stay

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement Thursday regarding the Chargers’ move to Los Angeles.
The entire statement is below…
“For more than a decade, the San Diego Chargers have worked diligently toward finding a local stadium solution, which all sides agreed was required. These efforts took on added intensity in the last two years. A year ago, NFL owners granted the Chargers an option to move to Los Angeles. Rather than immediately exercising that option, the team spent the past year continuing to work on finding a stadium solution in San Diego.
“The Chargers worked tirelessly this past year with local officials and community leaders on a ballot initiative that fell short on election day. That work – and the years of effort that preceded it – reflects our strongly held belief we always should do everything we can to keep a franchise in its community. That’s why we have a deliberate and thoughtful process for making these decisions.
“Relocation is painful for teams and communities. It is especially painful for fans, and the fans in San Diego have given the Chargers strong and loyal support for more than 50 years, which makes it even more disappointing that we could not solve the stadium issue. As difficult as the news is for Charger fans, I know Dean Spanos and his family did everything they could to try to find a viable solution in San Diego.”
That’s such BS. This is all about greed. Chargers will lose big on this and they absolutely deserve it.
Ladies and gentlemen, your tone deaf commissioner.
As a close friend of the organization this character’s time expired long before his deflategate fiasco
Why … we did everything possible to stay in San Diego short of spending one penny of our own money.
NFL moving it’s product to greener pastures is sickening, they tried with Buffalo as well but failed (Bon Jovi tears). Keep tossing fans away and kneeling, see what you get.
Is that why the new logo is out already? They worked so hard to stay they got all their new LA marketing done and dusted?
The easiest way to tell if Rog is lying is to see if his lips are moving.
Add the Chargers fans to the list of fans that will now acknowledge that Goodell is a lying sack of excrement.
So we have fans of:
Patriots
Saints
Cowboys
Redskins
Chiefs
Patriots again
And now Chargers
You can add the people of St. Louis. Though they don’t have a team
They worked tirelessly? C’mon man, they with the support of the NFL could have built a cheaper stadium without taxpayer funding. GTFOH with those lies.
This whole mess started with Alex Spanos who said “no” to a new stadium back in the mid-90s and decided expand the Murph instead only to ask for a new stadium 4 years later.
The Spanos have to be one of the worst owners in the history of the NFL.
What a stupid idea. Two teams in LA? With the Raiders and 9ers just down the road?
At least now when my Broncos play them we won’t have to worry about the Chargers having any sort of home field advantage.
Kind of reminds me of: “I did not have sex with that woman…”
…whatever makes you sleep at night Roger…
So as usual Fan Boys, it’s all Goodell’s fault? LOL!
Goodell has now hit rock bottom and can be officially classified as a pathological liar. He is now fully believing the words that come out of his mouth. What a joke.
I am SO sick of Roger Goodell.
NFL fans need to boycott games until he is given the boot.
It’ll be like Seattle Supersonics fans all over again – “whaaaa, conspiracy, whaaaa, we lost our team….”
Pass the stadium initiative, keep your team. Simple as that.
Yes, it sucks that professional sports franchises get such huge tax incentives, the fact is, if your city doesn’t do it, another city will, for the perceived benefits of having a team.
Bite me you pompous jag off.
#Nobodyhasitbetter
Goodell is the greatest commissioner in NFL history. Haters are gonna hate, but money doesn’t lie. If it don’t make dollars it don’t make sense.
Dominguez Hills Chargers
Vile serial liar.
“We worked tirelessly to extract as much money from the tax payers as possible.”
The owners probably use enough loop holes and offshore tax havens such that, proportionally, they pay less taxes than their blue-collar fans.
They can go to hell.
Roger, and the NFL in general, just exudes Douche Bag Deluxe.
Billionaires making the public pay to build the arenas for the billionaire’s teams to play in and then require said public pay to go see those same teams? Fark that.
San Diego is better off w/o them.
I hate to see a team move but the whining is ridiculous. The NFL isn’t a charity. The owners invested in their teams to make money, not to make the local fans happy. If the local market wants the benefits of having an NFL team, it should pony up some dough. How can you blame an owner for taking a much better deal somewhere else? Yes, it’s greedy for a billionaire to want to make more money elsewhere, but at least recognize your own greed in wanting the billionaire to sacrifice that money just because you want what you want.
GREED??? GREED??? Cmon man, get with it.
NOTHING IS FREE. A City’s contribution toward a stadium is its investment in its OWN revenue.
You want the owners to foot the entire bill… and the City makes MILLIONS for FREE???
Hey man, sign me up for that too!!!
Well if goodell says it it must be true….Oh wait….
That is BS, when they were doing the stadium ballot which failed they only wanted 1 location and refused to work out an agreement for a stadium at the location of the current stadium.
NFL’s greed is going to catch up to them and with ratings already declining it is on a downward trend.
Goodell’s legacy is teams moving and NFL office generated fake controversies. And somehow making people think fondly of someone like David Stern.