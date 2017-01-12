 Skip to content

Huge PFT Live coming on Friday

Posted by Mike Florio on January 12, 2017, 6:02 PM EST
CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 18: Lawrence Timmons #94 of the Pittsburgh Steelers runs with the ball after making an interception during the third quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on December 18, 2016 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Getty Images

We’ll continue to get you ready for the divisional round of the playoffs on Friday with a jam-packed PFT Live on NBC Sports Radio and NBCSN.

To prepare you fully and properly for the upcoming quartet of high-stakes games, guests include Texans cornerback Johnathan Joseph, Steelers linebacker Lawrence Timmons, and Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis.

The show starts at 6:00 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Radio, with the final two hours on NBCSN. You can listen live at Sirius 213, XM 202, NBCSportsRadio.com, the NBC Sports Radio app.

Or you can (and you should) subscribe to the podcast at iTunes or audioBoom, where every hour of every episode of the show is posted.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Carolina Panthers, Home, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers, Rumor Mill
Respond to “Huge PFT Live coming on Friday”
Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!