Julio Jones: No grudges against Richard Sherman

Posted by Josh Alper on January 12, 2017, 7:11 AM EST

When the Falcons and Seahawks faced off in Week Six of the regular season, the Seahawks won 26-24 after a long pass from Matt Ryan to Julio Jones fell incomplete on fourth down with just over a minute left in the game.

That play generated much discussion after the game because many people inside and outside the locker room, including Jones, felt that Sherman was guilty of pass interference on the play. Jones also appeared to get away with a penalty on the play, which further fueled the spirited reaction to the play from all corners.

Jones and Sherman will be seeing each other again this Saturday, but the wideout insists that there isn’t going to be any carryover from the previous meeting into this one.

“For me, I’m just getting ready like any other week,” Jones said, via ESPN.com. “I don’t have any grudges against Sherman or nothing like that. I’m here to play ball. Whatever happened, it was then. This is now. We’ve just got to strap on and go out and play ball.”

Jones said that he won’t be campaigning with officials to get calls before the game, but that “I’m going to let the ref know” if there’s a lot of grabbing early in the proceedings.

“I’m not going to sit up there and cry about anything,” Jones said. “It is what it is. But you’ve got to alert them. Some refs just let you play, too. It’s like, ‘All right, you’re going to let us play? Then we’re going to go out here and play. If you’re going to call it, call it. Just let me know how you’re going to officiate this game.'”

Jones had seven catches for 139 yards and a touchdown in the regular season meeting with ESPN crediting him with three catches for 40 yards when matched up with Sherman.