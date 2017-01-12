Kris Richard left Bills interview feeling “ready” to be head coach

Posted by Josh Alper on January 12, 2017, 8:09 AM EST

The Bills hired Sean McDermott as their new head coach on Wednesday, which means that Seahawks Kris Richard is unlikely to move up to a head coaching job this offseason.

Richard had an interview with the Bills before they settled on McDermott as their choice, but has not appeared on the radar for any of the three teams — Rams, Chargers and 49ers — that are still in the market for a coach. While Richard may be remaining in his current job for another year, he said it was a “great experience” to have his first interview for a head coaching position and that going through the process left him feeling “ready” for a next step that he’s been preparing for since joining the Seahawks in 2010.

“Probably one of the best things that coach [Pete] Carroll has done is that he has challenged us to personally come up with a philosophy, create an identity so if you are ever presented with an opportunity that you know what you want to do, you know who you are,” Richard said, via the Seattle Times. “So you’ve got to go on the road and you have to search and recognize and figure out who you are and what you want your football team to be and how would you do it. So he has challenged us with that each and every single year since 2010. So I’ve been been preparing for a while.”

Richard will get some more time to prepare for his next opportunities to make his case for climbing another rung on the ladder and the rest of this year’s playoffs would likely help his case if the Seahawks are able to keep winning.