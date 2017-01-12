LeGarrette Blount again misses practice with illness

Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount is out of practice for the second day in a row.
Blount went to work this morning at Gillette Stadium but left before practice because of an illness, according to reporters on the scene. He missed practice yesterday as well.
Two of Blount’s best career games were in the playoffs: He had 166 yards and four touchdowns in a playoff game three years ago, and 148 yards and three touchdowns in a playoff game two years ago, both wins over the Colts. The Patriots would love to see Blount have that kind of production this weekend against the Texans.
But for now, Blount isn’t healthy enough to practice. His illness will be an issue to monitor in the next 48 hours, as he’s been the overwhelming workhorse back for the Patriots this season: He had 1,161 of the Patriots’ 1,872 rushing yards during the regular season, and 18 of the Patriots’ 19 rushing touchdowns during the regular season.
Probably “sick” of winning !
Any RB can carry the rock behind the offensive line Belichick and Scharnnecia put out there. The Patriots will be fine.
Got the old cheatin’ bug. He’s probably ill at the thought of meeting the team he got cut from, the Steelers
It’s going around. I haven’t been to work all week. First flu symptoms now tonsillitis. Get well LB. But if my Steelers win tomorrow, next week I wouldn’t feel so bad if you missed it
I hope Blount recovers in time for the game, but I’m sure BB and his staff are working on a contingency plan if he doesn’t.
Rest up and best wishes LaGarrette!
damn, with LB not feeling well, I’m changing my prediction to Pats winning 45-0. I had them at 49-0 but now I’m thinking they may have to kick a field goal on one of their drives. 😥 😥 😥 😥 😥 😥 😥
I wouldn’t be surprised to see a heavier workload for Dion Lewis going forward. He is still reasonably fresh, and poised for a breakout game in the playoffs.
I heard he is pretty beat up from playing in that black and blue division the Patriots are in ,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,?ahhahahahahaha lolololololol !
call up tyler gaffny from practice squad
Cramps.
Blount is great to watch – old school running back. Folks….. you do remember what a running game looks like? I know it’s hard in the pass-ha[[y 2016 nfl.
That being said – I have this very cute soft cuddly snow white kitty-cat. He ran for 120 yards and 3 td’s on the colts D this past season as well. And just as the colts mantra goes… he didn’t even break a nail !!!!!!
🙂
#alwaysbeawhineylittlecupcake
It matters not. Let him rest up and split the workload between Dion Lewis and James White.
By halftime we’ll be treating this game like a preseason contest. Just hoping to emerge with no significant injuries.