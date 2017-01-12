LeGarrette Blount again misses practice with illness

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 12, 2017, 12:18 PM EST

Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount is out of practice for the second day in a row.

Blount went to work this morning at Gillette Stadium but left before practice because of an illness, according to reporters on the scene. He missed practice yesterday as well.

Two of Blount’s best career games were in the playoffs: He had 166 yards and four touchdowns in a playoff game three years ago, and 148 yards and three touchdowns in a playoff game two years ago, both wins over the Colts. The Patriots would love to see Blount have that kind of production this weekend against the Texans.

But for now, Blount isn’t healthy enough to practice. His illness will be an issue to monitor in the next 48 hours, as he’s been the overwhelming workhorse back for the Patriots this season: He had 1,161 of the Patriots’ 1,872 rushing yards during the regular season, and 18 of the Patriots’ 19 rushing touchdowns during the regular season.