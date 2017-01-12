 Skip to content

Leonard Williams to Pro Bowl, Khalil Mack out

Posted by Josh Alper on January 12, 2017, 11:00 AM EST
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 23: Leonard Williams #92 of the New York Jets celebrates Steve McLendon #99 against the Baltimore Ravens in the second half with at MetLife Stadium on October 23, 2016 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Jets won 24-16. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Getty Images

The churning of the Pro Bowl rosters got underway on Wednesday and it continues on Thursday.

Jets defensive end Leonard Williams has been added to the AFC team for the game in Orlando, Florida on January 29. He will take the place of Khalil Mack after the Raiders star pulled out of the game.

Williams will be making his first trip to the game and is currently the only representative from the Jets slated to take part in the festivities.

Williams was the sixth overall pick of the 2015 draft and was one of the few bright spots for the Jets during his second NFL season. He had seven sacks, 25 quarterback hits and 11 tackles for losses while starting all 16 games.

