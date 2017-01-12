Leslie Frazier linked to Bills’ defensive coordinator job

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 12, 2017, 6:26 PM EST

Former Vikings head coach Leslie Frazier is a candidate to be the defensive coordinator under new Bills head coach Sean McDermott, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday.

Frazier and McDermott were both with the Eagles from 1999-2002. Frazier was head coach of the Vikings from 2011-13.

The Bills will formally introduce McDermott on Friday. He spent the last six years as defensive coordinator with the Panthers.

The NFL Network report said McDermott “discussed” bringing in Panthers’ assistant Al Holcomb as his defensive coordinator but said “the name to watch now” is Frazier, who spent two seasons as the Buccaneers’ defensive coordinator after he was fired by the Vikings and is currently the secondary coach for the Ravens.

Frazier has also been the defensive coordinator with the Bengals and Vikings. Holcomb spent the last four years working under McDermott as linebackers coach with the Panthers.