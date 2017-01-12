Mayor takes parting shot at Chargers

Posted by Mike Florio on January 12, 2017, 8:21 PM EST

The San Diego Chargers have become, literally overnight, the Los Angeles Chargers. The mayor of San Diego has bid farewell to the team with a statement posted on Twitter.

“At the end of the day, Dean Spanos was never willing to work with us on a stadium solution and demanded a lot more money than we could have ever agreed to,” Kevin Faulconer said. “We live in a great city and we will move forward. San Diego didn’t lose the Chargers, the Chargers lost San Diego.”

Ultimately, the problem is that public money simply isn’t available for building football stadiums when any sort of public vote is required. It’s one thing to get the politicians in Minnesota, St. Louis, or Las Vegas to play ball; it’s quite another to get the citizens to vote for subsidies to billionaires.

It simply doesn’t work. And, in California, it usually can’t work. That’s why Rams owner Stan Kroenke is paying for the stadium his team will share with the Chargers. And that’s why the Raiders will soon be leaving Oakland.

Spanos could have, and in hindsight should have, left a year ago. By going through the motions for 12 more months in the hopes of finding a local solution, he put himself behind the Rams in the race for fans and Franklins in L.A. That’s a gap the Chargers may not close for years, if ever.

Meanwhile, the powers-that-be in San Diego can try to do to another city what L.A. has done to it, putting together the funds to build a new stadium that could be used to lure the next team that can’t solve a stadium problem in its current location. They’ll have to figure it out, however, without public money.