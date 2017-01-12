Next focal point for the Rams: What to do about G.M. position?

Posted by Mike Florio on January 12, 2017, 5:08 PM EST

Now that the Rams have replaced Jeff Fisher with the youngest coach in NFL history, they have to make a decision about the team’s personnel function. Specifically, they need to decide whether to keep G.M. Les Snead.

As PFT recently explained, Snead’s status remains tenuous. It’s possible he stays and collaborates with McVay, who comes from the team whose tail Snead once twisted over the Robert Griffin III trade — a trade that ultimately failed as much for the Rams as it did for Washington.

It’s hard to imagine McVay having the juice to blow out the sitting G.M. on his way through the door. But it’s also possible that the coaching decision was made with the eventual G.M. decision in mind.

In many of these situations, wheels churn and gears grind behind the scenes. It would hardly be a surprise to learn that the Rams already know what they plan to do with the G.M. job, and that hiring McVay represents the first step in a two-part process that will result in replacements for both Fisher and Snead.