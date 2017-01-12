Rams executive: Another team in L.A. “enhances” the excitement

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 12, 2017, 12:39 PM EST

The news that the Chargers are coming to Los Angeles wasn’t a surprise to the Rams, but now that it’s a reality, it increases the pressure on them to win.

But for a franchise that hasn’t had a winning season since 2003 in any location, and not in L.A. since 1989, it’s hard to tell whether or when it changes things.

“If we do our job correctly, a second team should only heighten the NFL excitement in the marketplace and build on it,” Rams executive Kevin Demoff just before the end of the regular season, via Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com. “I don’t think it takes away. I think it just enhances it. But it’s still dependent on — you have to be playing winning football, you have to be exciting, you have to make your brand entertaining and relevant.

“I think that’s true whether you’re the only team in the market or whether there are two or three teams in the market.”

Between other sports and UCLA and Southern Cal, there are plenty of sports and entertainment options in Los Angeles, and Demoff said they have to be aware of that.

“There’s a lot of competition in this marketplace, whether there’s another NFL team or not,” Demoff said. “And I actually think what you see in the market, what you’ve seen, is people here are really good NFL fans. Another team provides some competition, but you’ve always presumed this was going to be a two-team market.”

And at the moment, it’s a market with two bad football teams, neither of which has a coach or much traction in a new market.