Ravens name Greg Roman senior offensive assistant and tight ends coach

Posted by Josh Alper on January 12, 2017, 3:24 PM EST

The word on Thursday morning was that the Ravens would hire former 49ers and Bills offensive coordinator Greg Roman for a job on John Harbaugh’s coaching staff, but that the job title and responsibilities were still being sorted out.

Thursday afternoon brought official word from the Ravens about both his hiring and the role he will be filling on Baltimore’s staff.

Roman has been named the team’s tight ends coach and he also will have the title of senior offensive assistant. Richard Angulo will move from tight ends coach to assistant offensive line coach.

Roman oversaw some strong running games while he was running the offense for Harbaugh’s brother Jim with the 49ers and with the Bills in 2015. That’s something the Ravens are looking to improve in the 2017 season and Roman’s addition is likely designed to help in that effort.