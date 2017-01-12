Report: Chargers may rebrand in L.A.

Posted by Mike Florio on January 12, 2017, 7:30 AM EST

Fifty-seven years ago, the Chargers launched in Los Angeles. They’re reportedly returning. (Unless they aren’t.)

They’re also reportedly considering rebranding the team. Which would mean shedding one of the iconic names and uniforms and adopting something new.

Vincent Bonsignore of the Los Angeles Daily News reports that the Chargers are considering the adoption of a new name in L.A. It wouldn’t happen in 2017, but it will be a consideration for future years.

The Houston Oilers became the Tennessee Oilers before becoming the Tennessee Titans, in a move that plenty of old-school fans still lament. The extinction of the Chargers would be met with even greater dismay.

Offsetting the angst could be a new nickname and color scheme and logo and uniforms that inspire and fascinate. I currently have no ideas. But I’ve got no qualms about treating any of the ideas that you may drop in the comments as my own.