Report: Eric Studesville to interview for Jets offensive coordinator

Posted by Josh Alper on January 12, 2017, 3:12 PM EST

The Jets weren’t able to secure an interview with Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo for their vacant offensive coordinator job, but they’ve reportedly lined up a conversation with another candidate.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that Broncos running backs coach Eric Studesville will interview for the position.

Studesville has been in Denver since 2010 and worked under three different head coaches in Josh McDaniels, John Fox and Gary Kubiak. He also spent four games as the team’s interim head coach after McDaniels was dismissed during the 2010 season. He went 1-3 in those games and has also worked for the Bills, Giants and Bears since moving from college to the NFL in 1997.

New Broncos coach Vance Joseph has not named any members of his coaching staff since being hired on Wednesday.