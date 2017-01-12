 Skip to content

Report: Leslie Frazier hired as Bills defensive coordinator

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 12, 2017, 8:56 PM EST
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - DECEMBER 15: Head coach Leslie Frazier of the Minnesota Vikings leaves the field after the game against the Philadelphia Eagles on December 15, 2013 at Mall of America Field at the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Bills have hired Leslie Frazier as their defensive coordinator, ESPN.com’s Jamison Hensley reported Thursday night.

Frazier spent last season as the Ravens’ secondary coach. He was head coach of the Vikings from 2011-13.

The Bills hired Sean McDermott as their new head coach on Wednesday and will formally introduce him on Friday. Frazier and McDermott were both with the Eagles from 1999-2002.

McDermott spent the last six seasons as the Panthers’ defensive coordinator. Frazier has previously been the defensive coordinator with the Buccaneers, Bengals and Vikings.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Home, Minnesota Vikings, Rumor Mill
Respond to “Report: Leslie Frazier hired as Bills defensive coordinator”
Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!