Report: Leslie Frazier hired as Bills defensive coordinator

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 12, 2017, 8:56 PM EST

The Bills have hired Leslie Frazier as their defensive coordinator, ESPN.com’s Jamison Hensley reported Thursday night.

Frazier spent last season as the Ravens’ secondary coach. He was head coach of the Vikings from 2011-13.

The Bills hired Sean McDermott as their new head coach on Wednesday and will formally introduce him on Friday. Frazier and McDermott were both with the Eagles from 1999-2002.

McDermott spent the last six seasons as the Panthers’ defensive coordinator. Frazier has previously been the defensive coordinator with the Buccaneers, Bengals and Vikings.