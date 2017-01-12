 Skip to content

Report: Mike McCoy back to Broncos as offensive coordinator

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on January 12, 2017, 10:23 PM EST
Mike McCoy is returning to the Denver Broncos.

According to Mike Klis of 9NEWS, McCoy is finalizing a deal to become the offensive coordinator of the Broncos under new head coach Vance Joseph.

McCoy spent four years as offensive coordinator of the Broncos from 2009-12 before leaving to become head coach of the San Diego Chargers. After being fired by the Chargers, McCoy is heading back to his former team.

McCoy left the Carolina Panthers to join Josh McDaniels’ staff with the Broncos in 2009. Following McDaniels’ dismissal, McCoy was reunited with head coach John Fox, who he had coached under for nine years with the Panthers.

