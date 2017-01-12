Report: Ravens hiring Greg Roman

The Ravens decided to keep offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg on board heading into the 2017 season, but it looks like they’ll have a backup plan in place in the event they decide to make another in-season change to John Harbaugh’s coaching staff.
Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Ravens will be adding former 49ers and Bills offensive coordinator Greg Roman to the organization. Per Schefter, Roman’s responsibilities on the staff are “still being sorted out.”
Whatever the title is at the outset, the Ravens’ history with offensive coordinators suggests part of the reason he’ll be on board is as a replacement for Mornhinweg should the offense fail to progress as hoped. Marc Trestman was dismissed during last season to move Mornhinweg into the role and the team also made a change during the 2012 season when Jim Caldwell replaced Cam Cameron.
Roman was fired by the Bills early in the 2016 season, which was his second with the club. He spent the previous four years as the 49ers’ offensive coordinator and was on the Stanford staff before moving to the NFL. Roman worked for John Harbaugh’s brother Jim in both of those stops.
Translation: He’s going to be out offensive coordinator once Morningwhig gets fired during the middle of the season.
– Ravens Fan
I wish we could embed pictures as comments so I could post that picture of Mike Tomlin smiling at the camera on Sunday.
Yeah…like “Okay Greg, all you have to do is stand here and offer towels to the players as they walk by. Then when they have all come past, you go get that cart, and pick up any towels on the floor. Any questions?”
Judging by the pic it’s Flacco that should be worried not Mornhinweg, just look at that form.
Roman will direct another failing offense of College Trick Plays that never work in the NFL….
“You gots to have yo’self a fall guy”
-Cris Carter.
[John Harbaugh feverishly taking notes.]
Scott Linehan went to the Cowboys with a similar role. He’s doing fine.
….why does’nt the new HC just make the switch NOW and let Marty move one?……..he can find another gig in the off season…..
John is just doing his brother Jim a solid by hiring his friend.
#7 NFL Biggest cheats = Ravens
this seems to be the type of thing that usually doesn’t work out well.
Excellent!
What a great idea, this worked awesomely with Castillo….
Whoop-dee-freakin’-do, John…
-Baltimore