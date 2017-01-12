Report: Ravens hiring Greg Roman

Posted by Josh Alper on January 12, 2017, 9:56 AM EST

The Ravens decided to keep offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg on board heading into the 2017 season, but it looks like they’ll have a backup plan in place in the event they decide to make another in-season change to John Harbaugh’s coaching staff.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Ravens will be adding former 49ers and Bills offensive coordinator Greg Roman to the organization. Per Schefter, Roman’s responsibilities on the staff are “still being sorted out.”

Whatever the title is at the outset, the Ravens’ history with offensive coordinators suggests part of the reason he’ll be on board is as a replacement for Mornhinweg should the offense fail to progress as hoped. Marc Trestman was dismissed during last season to move Mornhinweg into the role and the team also made a change during the 2012 season when Jim Caldwell replaced Cam Cameron.

Roman was fired by the Bills early in the 2016 season, which was his second with the club. He spent the previous four years as the 49ers’ offensive coordinator and was on the Stanford staff before moving to the NFL. Roman worked for John Harbaugh’s brother Jim in both of those stops.