Report: Wade Phillips to interview with Washington

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 12, 2017, 6:57 PM EST
FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2015, file photo, Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Wade Phillips pumps his fist during the first half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders in Denver. The Broncos defensive coordinator is a character cut from the same cloth as his dad, quick with a quip and as good a teacher as he is a tactician.

Wade Phillips will interview for the vacant Washington defensive coordinator’s job on Friday, NBC-4 in Washington D.C. reported on Thursday.

Phillips has been the defensive coordinator of the Broncos for the last two seasons, but his contract has expired and the Broncos just hired Vance Joseph as their new head coach. Joseph would not commit to anything regarding his assistants on Thursday and said he’d take the next few days to build his staff.

With four vacant head coaching jobs now filled, the race is on to hire the top coordinators. A report Wednesday said Phillips would be the top defensive coordinator choice of Sean McVay, who was hired as head coach of the Rams on Thursday.

The Redskins fired their whole defensive staff earlier this month after a disappointing finish to the 2016 season.

