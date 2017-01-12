Reports: Broncos parting ways with several assistant coaches

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on January 12, 2017, 11:14 PM EST

With a new head coach in place in Denver, the Broncos appear set to turnover much of their coaching staff.

According to Mike Klis of 9NEWS, the Broncos aren’t retaining a significant portion of retired head coach Gary Kubiak’s staff.

Offensive coordinator Rick Dennison (replaced by former Chargers head coach Mike McCoy), special teams assistant Tony Coakum, offensive line assistant Jim Clegg and tight ends coach Brian Pariani all are not being retained by new head coach Vance Joseph.

In addition, special teams coach Joe DeCamilis is leaving the team to take the same job with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Doug Marrone’s staff. Defensive coordinator Wade Phillips has also left the team to take the same position with the Los Angeles Rams.

DeCamilis would appear to be replacing Mike Malloy with the Jaguars. Phillips is replacing Gregg Williams with the Rams.