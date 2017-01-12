Richie Incognito named to second straight Pro Bowl

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 12, 2017, 11:17 AM EST

The Bills gave Richie Incognito a chance when not many people would have, and he’s paid them back with consistently good play.

And now, he’s recognized as one of the best at his position.

The Bills announced that Incognito was named to this year’s Pro Bowl, replacing Ravens guard Marshal Yanda.

It’s the second straight honor for Incognito, who also made it once with the Dolphins in 2012. But that was before the bullying scandal that led to his release. He didn’t play in 2014, but found a patron in former coach Rex Ryan, who wanted to build a physical running game.

The Bills led the league in rushing this year, and set a franchise record with 29 rushing touchdowns.