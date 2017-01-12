Sean McVay takes over the Rams

Posted by Mike Florio on January 12, 2017, 4:17 PM EST

There’s nothing like another team moving to town to get the Rams to hire a coach.

One day after giving Washington offensive coordinator Sean McVay a second interview, the Rams will be making him the youngest head coach in NFL history. The Rams have announced that the 30-year-old McVay will be the next coach of the team.

The Rams were supposedly going to interview multiple candidates twice. They were supposedly going to interview Texans linebackers coach Mike Vrabel at least once. But with the Chargers coming to town and looking for a coach and possibly deciding to make a run at McVay (and in turn driving up his price significantly), the Rams needed to move, and move quickly.

And now the Rams can use a youthful face and voice to market the team to a city that will be choosing between the Rams and Chargers. And the Chargers, who already are one year behind the Rams in the market, will be playing catch up in an effort to make a splash.