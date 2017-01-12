Steve Smith says he won’t be talked out of retirement

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 12, 2017, 5:20 AM EST

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti says that even though receiver Steve Smith has announced his retirement, the team may try to entice him to come back. Smith says that’s not going to happen.

Asked on FS1 about Bisciotti’s comments, Smith reiterated that he has played his last game and will not change his mind.

“I’m retired. I sent in my paperwork to Roger Goodell on January 2,” Smith said.

Players have been known to change their minds about retirement before, but Smith doesn’t sound like he’s willing to reconsider. He sounds adamant that he played his last game in Week 17.