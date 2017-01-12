Terry Bradshaw: I shouldn’t have called Mike Tomlin cheerleader

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 12, 2017, 2:23 PM EST

Steelers Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw is trying to put the toothpaste back into the tube after his controversial comments about coach Mike Tomlin.

Bradshaw, who called Tomlin a cheerleader and not a great coach, now says he was wrong — at least on the cheerleader part.

“I probably shouldn’t have said cheerleader,” Bradshaw said on FS1, via Sporting News.

However, Bradshaw also thinks Tomlin was wrong to respond. Tomlin hit back at Bradshaw by calling himself a Hollywood Henderson fan, referencing a Dallas Cowboys player who once said Bradshaw was so dumb he couldn’t spell “cat” if you spotted him the C and the A.

“Mike came back at me — which he should have never done,” Bradshaw said.

On that count, Bradshaw is wrong. Bradshaw was the one who chose to criticize Tomlin, and Tomlin was entitled to respond. It also helped that Tomlin’s response was hilarious.

Bradshaw didn’t take back the part about Tomlin not being a great coach. Tomlin said that didn’t bother him, as Tomlin himself believes that a coach has to win multiple championships before he can be considered great. Tomlin has one title in Pittsburgh, and is working toward a second, which would be an even better retort to Bradshaw than the Hollywood Henderson comment.