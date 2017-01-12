Thursday morning one-liners

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 12, 2017, 7:25 AM EST

Panthers LB coach Al Holcomb could be the Bills’ target for defensive coordinator.

A pair of Dolphins were named to the Pro Bowl.

Patriots DE Trey Flowers has shown himself to be a unique talent.

A look at the Jets’ perpetual QB search.

Ravens QB Joe Flacco was key to the team’s decision to keep coordinator Marty Mornhinweg.

Bengals OT Cedric Ogbuehi wants to build off a disappointing season.

A former Browns G.M. thinks it would be a huge help if DeShaun Watson plays in the Senior Bowl.

The Steelers know it’s going to be loud in Kansas City.

A look back at the Texans’ letterman jackets, which they’d probably prefer you forget.

Colts P Pat McAfee’s original dream was to become a pro wrestler.

Adjusting to the front office will be a challenge for new Jaguars boss Tom Coughlin.

The Titans have some clear needs to fill with their two first-rounders.

The reaction to the Broncos hiring Vance Joseph has been positive.

Chiefs LB Justin Houston being back on the practice field is a boost.

New Raiders coordinator Todd Downing has taken the long road to his current job.

Chargers players were seemingly surprised by the news of a Los Angeles move.

The Cowboys want to keep Packers QB Aaron Rodgers in the pocket.

The Giants might spend again this offseason, if not like last year.

The Eagles are interviewing Sanjay Lal for their WR coach opening.

Washington was near the bottom of the list in defense spending.

Bears RB Jordan Howard is fired up about being named to the Pro Bowl.

A look at the Lions’ final grades.

The Packers know they have to be disciplined against the Cowboys’ run game.

Vikings DE Danielle Hunter has earned some notice as one of the top young players in the league.

The Falcons are healthy heading into this weekend’s game with the Seahawks.

The Panthers are hoping an in-house promotion makes for a seamless transition.

The Saints struggled to keep CBs healthy all year.

Buccaneers T Donovan Smith is still a work in progress.

The Cardinals have some options at QB for the future.

Rams S T.J. McDonald pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of reckless driving.

Former 49ers coach Mike Nolan thinks Terry McDonough would be a good fit as G.M there.

Seahawks defensive coordinator Kris Richard thinks he’s “ready” for more job interviews in the future.