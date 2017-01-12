Tom Coughlin will “oversee all facets” of Jaguars organization

Posted by Josh Alper on January 12, 2017, 10:24 AM EST

The Jaguars formally introduced their new football braintrust on Thursday in a press conference that started five minutes before the scheduled 10 a.m. start time.

That was a pretty clear sign of the stamp that newly hired executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin is already putting on the team. Owner Shad Khan made Coughlin’s role in the organization even clearer in his introductory remarks when he said Coughlin will “oversee all facets” of the football side of the shop for the Jaguars.

Khan and Coughlin were later asked if that meant that Coughlin would have final say over the 53-man roster. Coughlin said that he will work with coach Doug Marrone and General Manager Dave Caldwell as a team, but Khan made it clear that Coughlin will have the final say in the event that there is a dispute that needs to be resolved.

When Coughlin initially interviewed with the Jaguars, the thought was that he was in the mix to be the head coach. Coughlin said Thursday that his current role is the one he “really wanted” at this point in his career. Khan said that Coughlin made two recommendations about who should be the coach during their conversations. Marrone was one of them and the owner said the team was already leaning in that direction, which set the stage for their ultimate decision.

None of the men at the press conference spent much time discussing specific players and intimated that would continue to be the case moving forward, although both Coughlin and Marrone said that Blake Bortles is “our quarterback.” Coughlin also said that he wanted a disciplined and smart team, which speaks to a criticism of Gus Bradley’s team the last couple of years as well as some of Coughlin’s final teams with the Giants.

However that plays out, Coughlin was clear that the “most important thing is winning” and sounded a lot like the guy who won often with the Giants and in his first stop with the Jaguars when talking about how he’ll be approaching his new job.