Vance Joseph doesn’t want to call plays on defense

Posted by Josh Alper on January 12, 2017, 2:36 PM EST

The Broncos hired Vance Joseph as their new head coach this week and held a press conference on Thursday to formally introduce him in his new job.

Joseph comes to the Broncos after spending a year as the defensive coordinator for the Dolphins and many years as a defensive backs coach. While his prowess on that side of the ball has moved him up the coaching ladder, Joseph said on Thursday that his desire is to hire a coordinator who will call the plays on defense while he oversees things from the top of the hierarchy.

“I prefer not to call plays,” Joseph said. “I want to be the head coach here, but if I have to I will.”

The Broncos had a pretty good coordinator in place the last couple of years with Wade Phillips calling the defensive shots. He’s out of contract now, something Joseph noted at the presser while saying that he will be tackling the issue of building his coaching staff in the coming days.