Who’ll advance in Atlanta?

Posted by Mike Florio on January 12, 2017, 12:28 AM EST
SEATTLE, WA - OCTOBER 16: Cornerback Richard Sherman #25 of the Seattle Seahawks defends against Wide receiver Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons at CenturyLink Field on October 16, 2016 in Seattle, Washington.

Thursday’s PFT Live has a two-part question of the day, arising from the NFC divisional playoffs.

Part I: Saturday’s game at the Georgia Dome. It’s rematch of the regular-season game between the Falcons and Seahawks, which the home team narrowly won in Seattle.

Four years ago, the Falcons beat the Seahawks in the divisional round in Atlanta. This time around, the Falcons have capped an impressive regular season and the Seahawks have authored an impressive 26-6 win over Detroit in the wild-card round.

So who advances? Answer the question, drop a comment, and tune in at 6:00 a.m. ET for the show, which features a visit from Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls.

