Who’ll win in Dallas?

Posted by Mike Florio on January 12, 2017, 12:36 AM EST

The PFT Live question of the day is a two-part exercise on Thursday. The first part focused on Saturday’s game.

Part Two: Who wins the Packers-Cowboys game in Dallas?

It’s a rematch of a great divisional-round game from two years ago, when the Packers eked out a win based in part on a controversial decision to overturn a late reception near the goal line from receiver Dez Bryant.

This time around, the Cowboys are the No. 1 seed, and they’re once again one win away from their first appearance in the NFC title game since 1995.

Vote, battle it out in the comments, and then count the hours until the second game on Sunday.