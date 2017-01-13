Bill O’Brien: “Whatever the future holds, it holds”

Posted by Mike Florio on January 13, 2017, 7:37 PM EST

Nearly two weeks ago, rumors and reports first emerged suggesting that Bill O’Brien may not be the coach of the Texans for much longer. Texans owner Bob McNair has denied that O’Brien will be fired, but that has done little to end the chatter.

Comments from O’Brien to Mike Silver of NFL Media will do even less to end the chatter.

“I got home the other night and my wife asks me, ‘Where are we living next year?’ ” O’Brien said Monday, two days after McNair said O’Brien won’t be fired. “Look, things are out there, and you can’t control everything that’s out there. I signed a five-year contract when I came here. I’ve enjoyed coaching here. We like living here. So at the end of the day, the Houston Texans are a place that we enjoy working. Whatever the future holds, it holds, but like I said, I have two years left on my contract, so we’ll see what happens.”

There’s a lingering belief that O’Brien isn’t happy in Houston, and that he wants out. Nothing he said to Silver two days after notching O’Brien’s first career playoff win will change that perceptions.

If the Texans win at New England, advancing to the AFC title game for the first time in franchise history, it will be difficult for O’Brien and the team to part ways when the season ends. But that didn’t stop Bill Parcells from leaving the Patriots after taking the team to its first Super Bowl, 20 years ago.

If the Texans lose, all eyes will be on Houston, where the clock immediately will start ticking on a clear and unmistakable mutual renewing of vows for 2017. When half of that equation makes comments that are neither clear nor unmistakable about his desire to stay, it makes even more sense to watch and wait.