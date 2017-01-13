Bills add Leslie Frazier, Juan Castillo and Bob Babich to coaching staff

Posted by Josh Alper on January 13, 2017, 5:16 PM EST

Word that the Bills were hiring Leslie Frazier and Juan Castillo to new head coach Sean McDermott’s staff broke on Thursday and the team confirmed they were coming aboard on Friday.

Frazier will be the defensive coordinator while Castillo will have the dual title of offensive line coach and run game coordinator. Both men were on the Ravens staff last season.

Castillo actually succeeded McDermott as the Eagles’ defensive coordinator in 2011 as Andy Reid tried something different on his staff. It didn’t work out, but Castillo’s foray to the other side of the ball means that three former NFL defensive coordinators will be on McDermott’s staff.

The team announced that former Bears and Jaguars defensive coordinator Bob Babich will be the linebackers coach. Babich was on the Chargers staff in the same position in 2016.

In addition to the new hires, McDermott said at a Friday press conference that Danny Crossman will remain with the team as their special teams coordinator.