Broncos wide receivers coach turns down Titans to stay

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 13, 2017, 12:38 PM EST

New Broncos coach Vance Joseph has his first win over a conference opponent.

According to Cameron Wolfe of the Denver Post, Broncos wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert has turned down an offer from the Titans to stay put.

Tolbert has been with the Broncos since 2011, and has enjoyed five straight seasons with a pair of 1,000-yard wide receivers.

The Broncos are expected to name Mike McCoy as their new offensive coordinator, and are still interviewing former Raiders offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave for a possible job on staff.