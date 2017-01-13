 Skip to content

Browns hire DeWayne Walker to coach defensive backs

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 13, 2017, 5:18 PM EST
LAS VEGAS - DECEMBER 22: UCLA Bruins head coach DeWayne Walker watches his team take on the Brigham Young University Cougars in the Pioneer Las Vegas Bowl December 22, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Browns have hired DeWayne Walker as their new defensive backs coach, the Akron Beacon Journal reported Friday.

Walker spent the past four seasons as defensive backs coach with the Jaguars. Walker has also coached in the college ranks and in the NFL with the Patriots, Giants and Redskins.

The Browns fired defensive coordinator Ray Horton and several assistants on both sides of the ball after a 1-15 season. Gregg Williams was hired early this week as the new defensive coordinator.

Walker has previous experience working with both Williams and Browns head coach Hue Jackson.

