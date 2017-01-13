 Skip to content

C.J. Prosise questionable; Seahawks, Falcons otherwise healthy

Posted by Josh Alper on January 13, 2017, 1:10 PM EST
SEATTLE, WA - NOVEMBER 07: Running back C.J. Prosise #22 of the Seattle Seahawks rushes against the Buffalo Bills at CenturyLink Field on November 7, 2016 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images) Getty Images

The injury report for Saturday’s game between the Seahawks and Falcons is a brief one.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said on Thursday that running back C.J. Prosise will be a game-time decision this weekend as he tries to get the green light to return from a fractured scapula. As a result, it was little surprise to see that he’s been listed as questionable for the contest.

Prosise is listed as a full participant on practice for both Thursday and Friday, which would seem to bode well for his chances of joining Thomas Rawls in the backfield in Atlanta. If he does play, there won’t be anyone on either 53-man roster missing the game as a result of an injury.

Neither the Seahawks nor the Falcons gave any other players injury designations for the game. Everyone on both teams was a full participant in practice the last two days except for Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman, who missed Thursday’s workout for reasons unrelated to injury.

  1. chc4 says: Jan 13, 2017 1:14 PM

    Falcons will win by 13 points.

  2. adrianbeatason says: Jan 13, 2017 1:21 PM

    He’s been practicing all week. I bet he plays and does really well in the game. Not even a Seahawks fan or rooting for the Seahawks.

  3. osiris33 (bandwagon since 1976) says: Jan 13, 2017 1:29 PM

    Let’s see, the Seahawks already beat the Falcons once with Russell Wilson at about 80%, Michael Bennett missing most of the 2nd half, and Kam Chancellor, Frank Clark (11.5 sacks) CJ Procise & Thomas Rawls out.

    Take the Seahawks and the points.

  4. Emmanuel Goldstein says: Jan 13, 2017 1:40 PM

    May the better team win and go on to represent the NFC in the Superbowl.

    Go Hawks!!!

  5. chc4 says: Jan 13, 2017 1:41 PM

    Let’s see, the Seahawks already beat the Falcons once with Russell Wilson at about 80%, Michael Bennett missing most of the 2nd half, and Kam Chancellor, Frank Clark (11.5 sacks) CJ Procise & Thomas Rawls out.

    Take the Seahawks and the points.
    ________________________________

    They also beat Atlanta by 2 points thanks to an awful non PI call on Julio Jones that would’ve set up a GW FG. Seattle also had Earl Thomas in that game. I could see the Falcons throttling them tomorrow.

