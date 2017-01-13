C.J. Prosise questionable; Seahawks, Falcons otherwise healthy

Posted by Josh Alper on January 13, 2017, 1:10 PM EST

The injury report for Saturday’s game between the Seahawks and Falcons is a brief one.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said on Thursday that running back C.J. Prosise will be a game-time decision this weekend as he tries to get the green light to return from a fractured scapula. As a result, it was little surprise to see that he’s been listed as questionable for the contest.

Prosise is listed as a full participant on practice for both Thursday and Friday, which would seem to bode well for his chances of joining Thomas Rawls in the backfield in Atlanta. If he does play, there won’t be anyone on either 53-man roster missing the game as a result of an injury.

Neither the Seahawks nor the Falcons gave any other players injury designations for the game. Everyone on both teams was a full participant in practice the last two days except for Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman, who missed Thursday’s workout for reasons unrelated to injury.