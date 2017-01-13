C.J. Prosise questionable; Seahawks, Falcons otherwise healthy

The injury report for Saturday’s game between the Seahawks and Falcons is a brief one.
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said on Thursday that running back C.J. Prosise will be a game-time decision this weekend as he tries to get the green light to return from a fractured scapula. As a result, it was little surprise to see that he’s been listed as questionable for the contest.
Prosise is listed as a full participant on practice for both Thursday and Friday, which would seem to bode well for his chances of joining Thomas Rawls in the backfield in Atlanta. If he does play, there won’t be anyone on either 53-man roster missing the game as a result of an injury.
Neither the Seahawks nor the Falcons gave any other players injury designations for the game. Everyone on both teams was a full participant in practice the last two days except for Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman, who missed Thursday’s workout for reasons unrelated to injury.
Falcons will win by 13 points.
He’s been practicing all week. I bet he plays and does really well in the game. Not even a Seahawks fan or rooting for the Seahawks.
Let’s see, the Seahawks already beat the Falcons once with Russell Wilson at about 80%, Michael Bennett missing most of the 2nd half, and Kam Chancellor, Frank Clark (11.5 sacks) CJ Procise & Thomas Rawls out.
Take the Seahawks and the points.
May the better team win and go on to represent the NFC in the Superbowl.
Go Hawks!!!
They also beat Atlanta by 2 points thanks to an awful non PI call on Julio Jones that would’ve set up a GW FG. Seattle also had Earl Thomas in that game. I could see the Falcons throttling them tomorrow.