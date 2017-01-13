Cardinals re-sign Josh Mauro

Posted by Josh Alper on January 13, 2017, 8:04 AM EST

The Cardinals ended the regular season with 22 impending free agents on their roster, but that number dropped to 21 on Thursday.

Defensive tackle Josh Mauro signed a two-year deal that will keep him in Arizona. Mauro was set to become a restricted free agent, but the two sides can now avoid that process.

Mauro played in 15 games and made 13 starts for the Cardinals in 2016, his third season with the club, and ended the year with 32 tackles up front. He made his mark as a run defender and should be back in the mix for an early down role with Arizona again next season.

Calais Campbell and Frostee Rucker are set to become unrestricted free agents, which could bring the first change in a while to Arizona’s defensive line. They opened the 2016 season with nine defensive linemen and the group remained intact for the entire year.